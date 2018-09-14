news

Senior legal practitioner, Olisa Agbakoba and Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa have mobilised 31 political parties to endorse the reelection bid of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The endorsement is coming few days after the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos sent an official invitation to the governor during a recent interview.

Under a new mega party, People’s Trust, PT, Agbakoba and Balewa, son of former prime minister of Nigeria, said the Lagos state governor has proven to be a wizard of development, hence the need to stand firmly behind him.

Here's what Agbakoba and Balewa think of Ambode

In a statement by PT's publicty secretary, Segun Obe, the politicians said Ambode should be encouraged to consolidate on the great development in Lagos'

“Ambode has proven to be a wizard of development in Lagos, therefore should not be sacrificed on the altar of political intrigues and interests within Lagos APC.

“So, we as the platform of the fresh breed credible third force stakeholders in Nigeria have mobilised 30 other political parties in our grand coalition to engage him for the purpose of fielding him in the 2019 if APC in Lagos rejects him.

“The People’s Trust, a product of the political long-suffering of the Nigerian Youths and masses with over 500 thousands permanent voters carders, PVC’s of its members in Lagos is set to adopt Ambode as its governorship candidate in Lagos if the Tinubu led camp of APC rejects him

“For us in the Lagos People’s Trust, Ambode is a fresh breed industrious and resourceful Governor, who has since changed the face of Lagos within the shortest possible time and should be encouraged to complete his second term in the interest of the welfare of the people of Lagos, which he has started’ to do," the statement read.

Ambode faces stiff opposition in APC

A handful of opposition is coming from within Ambode's own party, the APC. All of Ambode’s current travails are self-inflicted.

During a late night peace meeting convened by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu to save Ambode and ensure he gets the second term ticket, the powerful council chairmen told the traditional ruler off and rudely asked him to mind his business.

Top on the list of APC members eyeing Ambode's seat is Jide Sanwo-Olu, who is touted to be the man with the party's major support.