The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has vowed to remove the Lekki toll gates if he wins the 2019 governorship election in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 23, 2018, the candidate said it's illegal that residents of the state still have to pay tolls to access the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll plazas.

He said, "Good road is a fundamental right of citizens and we promise to deliver on this and many other things.

"At the moment, most Lagos roads are impassable because of their poor condition. Now, motorists are compelled to pay heavily for passage.

"How about the so-called alternative routes? Ideally, government should have provided alternative routes to the Lekki Toll Gate, but the available alternate route is in a terrible shape, so everybody is forced to use the toll gate and pay."

The candidate's latest attack on the toll gates is in reaction to a toll-free passage recently paid for by his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Agbaje described the campaign event as "absurd and regrettable" and labelled it a "farce".

"Nobody was deceived by the party's action which also smacks of disrespect and bondage," he said.

The Lekki toll gates have been magnets for controversy in recent years as Lagosians have demanded that the toll fees should be abolished. Some Nigerians protested against the toll gates earlier this year after the fees were increased by management firm, Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The battle to become the next Lagos governor in 2019 is primed to be a showdown between Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje. Agbaje lost the 2015 contest to current governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who lost his second term bid to Sanwo-Olu two months ago.