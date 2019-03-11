The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has vowed to continue the battle to free Lagos hours after he lost the March 9 governorship election.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest, Agbaje lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a margin of 533,304 votes, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 10.

The pharmacist failed to win in any of the state's 20 local government areas and finished with 206,141 votes while Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner, polled 739,445 votes.

Despite his loss, Agbaje took to his Twitter account (@jimiagbaje) on Monday, March 11 to assure his supporters that he won't give up in his fight to free the state from the current party.

The candidate had run a campaign that largely focused on the influential godfather role that former governor and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, has played in the state over the past two decades.

Tinubu is widely-known to have greatly influenced the victory of the last three governors, including Sanwo-Olu, that have emerged since he left the post in 2007.

In his message, Agbaje thanked his supporters and stressed the importance of ensuring that governance improves and that government continues to work for interest of the ordinary people.

He tweeted, "Following INEC's announcement of the results of the gubernatorial elections that took place over the weekend, March 9, 2019, I want to take this opportunity to thank my supporters and everyone who invested their time, resources and energy to support our cause.

"To those who stood by our campaign, the passion that you brought into this democratic process and your participation has not been in vain. Because you have made your voices heard, in the final analysis, win or lose, our dear state will be the better for it.

"The elections might be over but the fight for a free Lagos must continue to ensure that governance improves and that government continues to work for interest of ordinary men and women.

"We must continue to hold our leaders accountable by choosing, on our end to be, first, informed about the issues and, second, to participate at all levels. This is the only way to build on the gains of our young democracy.

"It has been an absolute honour running for the highest office in our dear state. To Lagosians whose cares have been our concern, it is not good bye but a see you later because the work goes on, the cause endures and the dream of the Peoples' Lagos shall never die. God bless."

Even though Agbaje has called Sanwo-Olu to congratulate him, he told The Punch on Sunday that the outcome of the election would have been different if his supporters had not been intimidated from going to polls to vote for him.

"From the outset it was clear that the numbers were on our side and naturally, that was our comparable strength but the moment you had the numbers slashed, then we were at a disadvantage.

"The strategy of the other side was to make sure that those numbers did not come out to vote and to that extent it has worked in their favour," he said.

The candidate, who's now lost in three governorship elections, said the low turnout of voters for the election is bad for democracy, especially in a state with the highest number of registered voters.