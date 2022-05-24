RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State chapter of the PDP has again, held primaries to elect its flag bearer for the 2023 House of Representatives election in Badagry Constituency.

pdp. [The Mail]
pdp. [The Mail]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party on Sunday, May 22, held primary election , where Mr Olayemi Toviho was declared winner of its ticket for the Badagry federal constituency.

Recommended articles

However, in fresh primaries on Tuesday, the PDP declared Mr Adekunle Lebile as its candidate for the Badagry federal constituency.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Mr Jamiu Ibrahim said Lebile scored 30 out of 32 votes cast to defeat Toviho who did not get a single vote.

“The remaining two delegates did not vote for any aspirant.

“I hereby pronounce Adekunle Lebile, winner of the primary held on May 24 in Badagry federal constituency by the power vested on me.

“Hence, he is now the candidate for the Badagry federal constituency for the PDP, haven scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Mrs Bidemi Akojenu, the Chairman of PDP in Badagry said after the meeting held by the executive of the party on Sunday, she had been mandated to conduct another primary election.

Also speaking, Lebile said the party had decided to conduct fresh primaries to nullify the previous one.

“As you can see, there is presence of security agencies and INEC officials from both state and federal levels.

“The party has agreed to share the posts and that’s why we have been permitted to use the PDP LGA secretariat in Badagry for the election.

“This is the stand of the party executive and we have complied with it,” he said.

Mr Johnson Avoseh, the PDP electoral officer, who declared the result of the primary election held on Sunday, said that Toviho scored 31 out of 32 votes cast to defeat Mr Labile, who scored one vote.

Recall that the Lagos state chapter of the PDP had urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to cancel the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries slated for Sunday in Lagos.

The PDP Chairman in Lagos State, Mr Philips Aivoji, made the call at a news conference he addressed alongside other state executives of the party, governorship aspirants and party leaders in Ikeja.

He alleged the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committees for both primaries had been compromised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]