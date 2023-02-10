ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Taraba governorship primaries rerun.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.
Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Buratai said that Bwacha scored 778 votes to emerge winner, while Sen. Yusuf Yusuf came second with five votes.

He said that 840 delegates were expected at the election, out of which 796 were accredited.

Speaking, Bwacha described the result as a confirmation that people of the state were truly yearning for good governance in the state.

The Supreme Court had nullified the state APC governorship primaries and ordered for a rerun.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No excuse for failure after 4 years of preparation - CAN tells INEC

No excuse for failure after 4 years of preparation - CAN tells INEC

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

Scarcity: Buhari orders massive distribution of petrol to marketers

Scarcity: Buhari orders massive distribution of petrol to marketers

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Ogun distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Ogun distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

BRT users enjoy 50 per cent fare slash, applaud Sanwo-Olu

BRT users enjoy 50 per cent fare slash, applaud Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Bashir Machina and Ahmed Lawan. (Pulse)

BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina