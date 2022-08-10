RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

After commissioning projects, I will start politics - Wike

Why Wike is important to PDP (INSIDE)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

The governor stated this while speaking on Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern bypass road in Rivers, performed by the former Governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

What is Wike's point?: According to him, leadership is an individual thing and not tied to any political party, adding that he will still perform even if he leaves the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He notes that parties are only platforms to actualize one's ambitions.

“Leadership is not about party, leadership is about the individual. Party is only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell your people ‘I have this capacity; I have this quality to render services to you’.

“If you take me away today from PDP to another party, I will still perform. So, it is not because I’m in PDP that I’m performing. It is because I have that passion for my people. It is because I have the commitment to serve my people,” Wike said.

"I have been consistent in my life. My history is straightforward. I dont play here and there. When I see white, its white; when I see black its black.

"I have never been afraid of fighting anybody, I have not started politics, after commissioning projects, I will start politics. Then, we would know who is who."

The Optics: This comes days after Wike and Atiku Abubakar broke the ice. The governor and the presidential candidate of the PDP had maintained silence on each other since Atiku picked Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, over Wike.

Wike in seeking petty relief has been mingling with APC members, hosting them in his state, having closed door meetings, and even inviting them to commision projects in his state.

