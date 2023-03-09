Afenifere’s endorsement of Rhodes-Vivour is irrelevant — Lagos APC

“Our attention has been drawn to a laughable charade called the endorsement of the Labour Party’s Lagos state governorship candidate by the factional leader of Afenifere, Chief Supo Shonibare.

“We will ordinarily have ignored this non-event but it will be a disservice to the general public if the records are not set straight.

“The so called endorsement by a group of attention seeking and politically irrelevant group of people is ominous as they have consistently backed the wrong horse out of malice, envy, bitterness and political frustration.

“Our political history is replete with many victims who lost elections as a result of the backing of these people who lack electoral value.

“The most recent was the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi who’s now facing the reality of their valueless support,” Oladejo said.

The APC’s spokesman lamented that it was difficult for the group to acknowledge "the landmark achievements of the incumbent governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu across the famed THEMES agenda.”

He said that the group sacrificed on the altar of bitter politics, Sanwo-Olu’s proactiveness during the scourge of COVID-19, the inauguration of the light blue rail and Imota Rice Mill and massive construction of roads across the state.

Oladejo also listed Sanwo-Olu’s achievement to include huge investments in education, healthcare, the environment, transportation, entertainment, youth and social development, women empowerment sports, tourism, science and technology.

“Thankfully, Lagosians who are the ultimate deciders know better,” he added.

According to him, Afenifere’s recommendation of a candidate whose pedigree, antecedent and political experience is shrouded in mystery is dead on arrival.

