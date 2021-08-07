RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Afenifere reacts as Babangida justifies annulment of June 12 presidential election

Babangida says annulling the election in a ‘maradonic’ way helped to avert a violent crisis.

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Leaders of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere have knocked former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida for justifying his annulment of the June 12 presidential election of 1993.

The election was presumed to have been won by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), who was later arrested and detained for declaring himself president.

Five years after the election, Abiola died in detention on July 7, 1998.

MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election ece-auto-gen

Justifying the reasons for annulling the election, which many considered to be a free and fair exercise, Babangida, who spoke in a televised interview on Friday, August 6, 2021, said there would have been a violent change of government if the election had ‘materialised’.

The former head of state, who will turn 80 on August 17, said annulling the election in a ‘maradonic’ way helped to avert a violent crisis that would have followed the outcome of the election.

If it materialised, there would’ve been a coup d’etat — which could have been violent. That’s all I can confirm.

“It didn’t happen thanks to the engineering and the ‘maradonic’ way we handled you guys in the society. But that could’ve given room for more instability in the country’, he said.

Reacting to Babangida's claims, Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo said Babangida had a predetermined agenda, adding that the former head of state had no intention of leaving office.

Ayo Adebanjo ece-auto-gen

Adebanjo believed that Babangida’s posturing was typical of ambitious military rulers from the North, who loathed democratic transition and succession.

He said, “Babangida never wanted to go. He was changing the goal post during the game.

“They only want unity according to their terms. They want to dictate the conditions for unity. We should sit down and agree. Otherwise, the deceit will continue.”

Another Afenifere chieftain, Senator Olabiyi Durojaye, said the annulment was annoying because Nigerians were looking forward to a new dawn.

Durojaye argued that if Babangida had any information about an imminent coup, there was no evidence that he shared it with his colleagues in the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC).

General Ibrahim Babangida ruled Nigeria between August 27, 1985, and August 1993.

