Afenifere leader, Adebanjo attends Peter Obi's rally in Ibadan

The rally, held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, also had in attendance the Labour Party presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the rally, the Afenifere leader, who addressed the crowd briefly in Yoruba, urged them to shun tribalism in choosing their prefered candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo's word: “To those saying this one is Igbo, that one is Yoruba, the talk of president in Nigeria is not a talk of the Igbo or Yoruba but the talk of entire Nigeria.”

Recall that Adebanjo had in September, at a press conference in Lagos, declared Afenifere's endorsement of Obi on the grounds that the South-East had not produced a president since the return to democracy.

Adebanjo's word: “The South-West has produced a President and currently sits as Vice President; the South-South has spent a total of six years in the Presidency, but the Igbo people of the South-East have never tasted presidency in Nigeria, and now that the power is due back in the South, equity demands that it be ceded to the Igbo.

“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria while we, at the same time, continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamics.

“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and back; he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office.

“We will not compromise this principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because one of our own, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a frontline candidate. It is on this same principle we condemn the Peoples Democratic Party for sponsoring Atiku Abubakar, a Northern Fulani Muslim to succeed General Muhammadu Buhari another Fulani Muslim.”

Another Afenifere endorsement: Meanwhile, Pulse reports that another leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has also endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.