Afenifere disapproves Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu's election victory

The apex Yoruba group declared its dissatisfaction, stating that the court's decision has dealt a blow to the credibility of Nigeria's electoral system.

The condemnation was conveyed through a communiqué issued after Afenifere's monthly regular meeting at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, the residence of its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Afenifere expressed concern over what it perceives as the endorsement of electoral misconduct leading to Tinubu's victory by the highest court in the land.

"Afenifere is dismayed by the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, particularly regarding the Presidential Election, which seemingly endorsed electoral misconduct," the communiqué read.

The organisation lamented the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on the progress made in electoral transparency, stating the role of technology and financial investments in improving the electoral process.

"Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s decision has nullified the electoral advancements achieved through the public’s demand for quality control using technological advancements, as well as the significant financial investments made in this regard."

"Nigeria comprises entrenched ethnic nationalities that have failed to coalesce into a unified nation due to its deviation from the fundamental principles of federalism.