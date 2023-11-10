ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Afenifere disapproves Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu's election victory

Ima Elijah

The group said the court's decision has dealt a blow to the credibility of Nigeria's electoral system.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo. [Daily Trust]
Pa Ayo Adebanjo. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The apex Yoruba group declared its dissatisfaction, stating that the court's decision has dealt a blow to the credibility of Nigeria's electoral system.

The condemnation was conveyed through a communiqué issued after Afenifere's monthly regular meeting at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, the residence of its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Afenifere expressed concern over what it perceives as the endorsement of electoral misconduct leading to Tinubu's victory by the highest court in the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Afenifere is dismayed by the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, particularly regarding the Presidential Election, which seemingly endorsed electoral misconduct," the communiqué read.

The organisation lamented the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on the progress made in electoral transparency, stating the role of technology and financial investments in improving the electoral process.

"Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s decision has nullified the electoral advancements achieved through the public’s demand for quality control using technological advancements, as well as the significant financial investments made in this regard."

"Nigeria comprises entrenched ethnic nationalities that have failed to coalesce into a unified nation due to its deviation from the fundamental principles of federalism.

"Unless Nigeria is ruled on the basis of true federalism, which guarantees inclusiveness, fairness, egalitarianism, justice, and a sense of belonging to all its constituent groups, it will remain a mere geographical expression."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Expert warns parents against abandoning children with clubfoot deformity, says its treatable

Expert warns parents against abandoning children with clubfoot deformity, says its treatable

Afenifere disapproves Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu's election victory

Afenifere disapproves Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu's election victory

NBA President condemns attack on court judge in Gombe, calls for prompt investigation

NBA President condemns attack on court judge in Gombe, calls for prompt investigation

UNILAG VC, Ogunsola seeks more support for youth in the technological space

UNILAG VC, Ogunsola seeks more support for youth in the technological space

Maleye pledges to rebuild Kogi in 4 years if elected as governor

Maleye pledges to rebuild Kogi in 4 years if elected as governor

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu pleads for free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election