Aduda who arrived at about 11:p.m was welcomed by some supporters at his polling unit 001, Karu.
Aduda votes, confident of returning
Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) on Saturday cast his vote for both the Presidential and National Assembly elections, expressing confidence of winning.
Speaking with newsmen, Aduda expressed satisfaction with the smooth election process.
Aduda expressed satisfaction with the seamless function of the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).
He said that he had confidence in the electoral officers and security agencies to deliver on their mandate for a credible election.
The Senator also commiserated with immediate family of late PDP chairman for FCT and the entire PDP family.
