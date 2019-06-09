Alhaji Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of ADP made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, this has become imperative to ensure a vibrant democracy and a stronger country.

“As Nigeria marches into another political dispensation, I call on President Buhari in his second tenure to develop a policy toward strengthening our democratic institutions, economic restructuring, unity, peace and security.’’

He said that ADP which came up as a child of necessity on June 7, 2017, had introduced three fundamental principles for a credible political

platform to rescue the nation`s political space from imminent collapse.

This, he said, include: all-inclusiveness, democratic empowerment of women and youths, and party supremacy.

While thanking God for the existence of the party in the last two years, Sani said the period had been eventful and fulfilling, given the milestones achieved, especially in its membership growth.

“It is on record that ADP effectively participated in the 2019 general elections and emerged as the third most popular political party in the country.

“The party featured candidates in all elective positions, including the presidency and produced one member of Federal House of Representatives and one member of House of Assembly, all in Oyo State,” he said.

He congratulated members of the party, particularly its candidates at the last elections whose hard work, commitment and resilience were responsible for the feat.

Sani, while praying for the peace and unity of the country in President Buhari`s second term in office, enjoined Nigerians, especially members of the party to keep faith and remain committed to its ideals.