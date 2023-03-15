Ademola Adeleke: Oyetola's aide speaks on abandoned road project

Omowaiye revealed that the Rauf Aregbesola administration awarded the contract for the dualisation of the road did 10km from Old Garage in Osogbo to Osogbo Steel Rolling mill.

He added that the Oyetola administration did 10.5km and took the dualisation from Osogbo Steel Rolling mill, chainage 10.0 to chainage 20.5, which was a distance of 10.5km.

In his words: “This road project commenced on 9th January, 2013 under the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, with the First Phase from Old Garage to Osogbo Steel Rolling Company which was commissioned on 19th November, 2018.

The immediate past Governor being a member of the same political party with his predecessor, paid a lip service to the project at the detriment of the entire populace of Osun State.

“This Government has been able to meet the yearnings and aspirations of her citizens for a good road linking Osogbo – Ikirun within her first 100days in office.”

Meanwhile: Governor Adeleke, at the commissioning of the second phase of the 10.5km Osogbo Ikirun/Ila-Odo road, advised motorists to avoid littering the road, and also be cautious while plying the road in order to guard against accidents.

