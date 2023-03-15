ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ademola Adeleke: Oyetola's aide speaks on abandoned road project

Ima Elijah

“This Government has been able to meet the yearnings and aspirations of her citizens..."

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (PMNewsNG)
Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (PMNewsNG)

Oluremi Omowaiye, the former Commissioner for Works, has described as untrue the claim by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, that the Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila Odo-Kwara State boundary road was abandoned by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

Recommended articles

Omowaiye revealed that the Rauf Aregbesola administration awarded the contract for the dualisation of the road did 10km from Old Garage in Osogbo to Osogbo Steel Rolling mill.

He added that the Oyetola administration did 10.5km and took the dualisation from Osogbo Steel Rolling mill, chainage 10.0 to chainage 20.5, which was a distance of 10.5km.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words: “This road project commenced on 9th January, 2013 under the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, with the First Phase from Old Garage to Osogbo Steel Rolling Company which was commissioned on 19th November, 2018.

The immediate past Governor being a member of the same political party with his predecessor, paid a lip service to the project at the detriment of the entire populace of Osun State.

“This Government has been able to meet the yearnings and aspirations of her citizens for a good road linking Osogbo – Ikirun within her first 100days in office.”

Meanwhile: Governor Adeleke, at the commissioning of the second phase of the 10.5km Osogbo Ikirun/Ila-Odo road, advised motorists to avoid littering the road, and also be cautious while plying the road in order to guard against accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the commissioning in Ikirun town, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Adeleke said he was delighted to commission the road.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Census: NPC recruits 30,000 field staff in Bauchi State

2023 Census: NPC recruits 30,000 field staff in Bauchi State

Ademola Adeleke: Oyetola's aide speaks on abandoned road project

Ademola Adeleke: Oyetola's aide speaks on abandoned road project

March 18 polls: LP urges heavy security deployment in Abia to avert violence

March 18 polls: LP urges heavy security deployment in Abia to avert violence

Lagos Guber: Obi support groups mobilise for LP win

Lagos Guber: Obi support groups mobilise for LP win

Management, ASUU differ on allegation of mass sack in Ambrose Alli varsity

Management, ASUU differ on allegation of mass sack in Ambrose Alli varsity

Governorship election: CP warns against violence, thuggery in A/Ibom

Governorship election: CP warns against violence, thuggery in A/Ibom

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event