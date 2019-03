The development has excited his supporters which include his nephew, a pop star named Davido. Already on Twitter, the singer is already addressing him as "His excellency" in his joke about finding the way to his office.

Before a election tribunal in Abuja, declared Senator Adeleke the victor, his opposition from the All Progressives Congress (APC), had been manning the post since a rerun in September 2018.

Signs of better things to come

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who contested and lost at the presidential poll conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019, has hailed Adeleke's victory as an indication of future successes.

The former Vice-President of Nigeria, shared this while congratulating Uche Secondus, the Chairman of the PDP National Working Committee, on his birthday. He considers the verdict given by the election tribunal, as a perfect gift to celebrate his birth.

Peter Obi, who is Atiku's running mate in the presidential poll also congratulating Adeleke on winning. "Power to the People!," he writes in a short note on Twitter.

More dancing?

A different take on Ademola's victory suggested that there might be more dancing in Osun State. Perhaps, even a concert headlined by his nephew Davido.

The pop star was helpful in entertaining his supporters during the campaign last year but the effort did not materialize based on his expectations. But as it appears, it only proved to be a delay.

"De dancing for Oshogbo no go get part two! Expect a 2 day Davido concert in that city," reads a tweet from a Twitter profile, @BabatundeKoiki.