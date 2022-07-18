RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in Ondo State has congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

The party described Adeleke’s victory as a dress rehearsal for the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure.

The statement read: “The outcome of the Osun State Gubernatorial election is the dress rehearsal for the 2023 general elections.

“It was a victory for the people of Osun State, who demonstrated unequaled resilience, doggedness, commitment and determination to consign All Progressives Congress (APC) to the dustbin of history.

“We congratulate Governor-Elect, Senator Adeleke and the entire PDP family in Osun State, South West Nigeria and indeed all over Nigeria.”

“Our party congratulates the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and members of National Working Committee of our great PDP, Osun State National Campaign Council under the Chairmanship of H.E Douye Diri, and all other stakeholders who contributed to this hard won victory in Osun State.”

