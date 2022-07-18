Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP

This is contained in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure.

The statement read: “The outcome of the Osun State Gubernatorial election is the dress rehearsal for the 2023 general elections.

“It was a victory for the people of Osun State, who demonstrated unequaled resilience, doggedness, commitment and determination to consign All Progressives Congress (APC) to the dustbin of history.

“We congratulate Governor-Elect, Senator Adeleke and the entire PDP family in Osun State, South West Nigeria and indeed all over Nigeria.”