Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Adeleke, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said his ambition to govern Osun is people-driven.

The former lawmaker said this in a statement in which he responded to the report of the PDP Appeal Screening Panel which cleared him to contest the March 7 governorship primaries in the state.

In the statement released by the Media & Strategy arm of his Campaign Organisation, the former senator expressed appreciation to the committee and the national leadership of the party for standing by truth and justice.

Adeleke urged fellow aspirants in the party to take the contest like a sporting race, saying their ambitions should not be a do-or-die affair.

The statement partly reads: “My ambition to govern Osun state is people-driven. We are not afraid to face the delegates at the primary and the people of Osun state at the general election. I urge my colleagues to take the contest like a sporting race.

“As for me, I repeat, we are not enemies; we want to serve; our ambition should not be a do or die affair. Let the delegates decide the candidate; let the voters elect the governor.

“We must be mindful of our actions as we belong to the same party and family. We must be getting set for a united front to defeat our common enemy (All Progressives Congress”

Adeleke was the governorship candidate of the PDP in 2018.