RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Adeleke who was the governorship candidate of the PDP in 2018 lost to Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Eagle Online)
Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Eagle Online)

The governorship aspirant in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has restated his commitment to rescuing the state from bad governance.

Recommended articles

Adeleke, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said his ambition to govern Osun is people-driven.

The former lawmaker said this in a statement in which he responded to the report of the PDP Appeal Screening Panel which cleared him to contest the March 7 governorship primaries in the state.

In the statement released by the Media & Strategy arm of his Campaign Organisation, the former senator expressed appreciation to the committee and the national leadership of the party for standing by truth and justice.

Adeleke urged fellow aspirants in the party to take the contest like a sporting race, saying their ambitions should not be a do-or-die affair.

The statement partly reads: “My ambition to govern Osun state is people-driven. We are not afraid to face the delegates at the primary and the people of Osun state at the general election. I urge my colleagues to take the contest like a sporting race.

“As for me, I repeat, we are not enemies; we want to serve; our ambition should not be a do or die affair. Let the delegates decide the candidate; let the voters elect the governor.

“We must be mindful of our actions as we belong to the same party and family. We must be getting set for a united front to defeat our common enemy (All Progressives Congress”

Adeleke was the governorship candidate of the PDP in 2018.

He lost the election to Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Orji Kalu condoles with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Orji Kalu condoles with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Despite calls for southern presidency PDP wants northern aspirants to contest

Despite calls for southern presidency PDP wants northern aspirants to contest

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

No aspirant boycotted Ekiti APC governorship primaries - Gov Badaru

No aspirant boycotted Ekiti APC governorship primaries - Gov Badaru

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

PDP will keep Soludo on his toes in Anambra – Party chieftain

PDP will keep Soludo on his toes in Anambra – Party chieftain

U.S. Consulate launches anti-corruption website in Nigeria

U.S. Consulate launches anti-corruption website in Nigeria

Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK

Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK

Trending

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta (Daily Trust)

I can’t return to your party, Obasanjo tells PDP leaders

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo