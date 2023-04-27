Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018

Adeleke while speaking in Ifewara, Osun State, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the opening of Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre and Skills Acquisition Centre, said he was not discouraged when the prophecy did not immediately come to pass.

According to him, the prophecy started manifesting in 2022, when he re-contested governorship election in the state.

Recall that Adeleke lost his first governorship contest to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola in 2018.

He said, “Pastor Adeboye anointed me in 2018 and said that I would be the next governor of Osun State. I have faith in his declaration. After I was cheated in 2018, I went back to school to prepare. I returned in 2022. The prophecy of Baba Adeboye started manifesting.

“Since I took over as the governor of the state, I have rolled out several initiatives. Part of it is Imole Medical Outreach. A leader must have the fear of God; I have the fear of God; that is why I am paying backlog of salaries that they owe pensioners and workers. A leader must do what is right for the people.”

In his remarks, Adeboye said the late Jennifer Etuh was one of his favourite daughters.