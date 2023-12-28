ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Ima Elijah

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke meets President Muhammadu Buhari. [Facebook | Buhari Sallau]
In an exclusive interview with Arise TV, the governor emphasised that without BVAS, there might have been room for manipulation of the election results, drawing parallels with the contested 2018 election.

Popularly known as the "dancing governor," Adeleke claimed that his victory in 2018 was unfairly snatched from him. However, he chose to overlook the discrepancy and expressed gratitude for the BVAS implementation, acknowledging its crucial role in securing his recent electoral success.

Governor Adeleke credited former President Muhammdu Buhari for sanctioning the BVAS into law, stating, "That BVAS thing they introduced was for me. If they didn’t use that BVAS, they would have rigged me out again. It was that BVAS that saved me. At least Mr. President, Buhari at that time, did this one. I went to go and greet him. I said thank you for signing this BVAS into law."

Reflecting on the 2018 election, Adeleke noted, "The 2018 election, I won the election even though the APC, those people that colluded against me, are now with me in PDP, and they started telling me that when they stole the mandate of the people, I was still cool. I said there was no problem, it was not yet time, and I went back to school."

Addressing the controversy surrounding his alleged F9 grade in English from his WAEC exams, Adeleke clarified that the contentious grade was a result of allegations of exam leakage during the 1981 exams.

He explained, "The F9 they are talking about, when I took my WAEC, during that period in 1981, the school board accused our set that we had seen the paper already, so they started failing everybody. Me, after I took the exam, I didn’t wait to see the result because I got my admission already in the US. Even if you carry your A1 and everything, when you get to the US, you will take an exam."

Governor Adeleke went on to say, "So, I did my exams, and I passed and was admitted to the school. So, I didn’t bother to check. It was when my mother died, and I didn’t have time, so I sent one of my P. As to go to my school to pick it up, and I saw I got F9 in English. That’s the only one, and the rest, they didn’t release it. You know politics now; they started calling me F9."

