Adekoya, popularly known as “Attacker”, contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s National Assembly election in Ogun.
Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun
Rep. Segun Adekoya, the House of Representatives member, representing Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, has failed to retain his seat.
The candidate, who is the current Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, failed to return for the third time.
He was defeated by Mr Adegbesan Joseph of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Announcing the results, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Adeyemi Bamgbose, said that Joseph garnered 35,708 votes to defeat the incumbent, Adekoya, who scored 25,450 votes.
