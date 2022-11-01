Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Pa Fasoranti had on Sunday, October 30, 2022, endorsed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against the position of Adebanjo, who earlier declared Afenifere’s support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, Adebanjo said comments trailing Tinubu’s endorsement by Fasoranti are an attempt to divide the Yoruba group.

He said, “There is nothing going on other than an attempt to split Afenifere to which I will not be a party.

“It is a sort of conspiracy among those who want to see Afenifere divided. They have been on this plan for over a month ago and my members came to me to alert me about it and I said, ‘Don’t talk about it. It would be a diversion”.

According to Adebanjo, Pa Fasoranti did not want to receive Tinubu but he persuaded him to do so.

“Pa Fasoranti phoned me on Friday that Tinubu had phoned him and that he wanted to come and see him and he wanted to say no. I said no, don’t do that, you are an elder statesman. If he wanted to see you, why not?”, the Afenifere chieftain said.