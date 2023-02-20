ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: ADC endorses Peter Obi for 2023 presidency, 4 days to election

Ima Elijah

This concerted effort is expected to position the duo favorably in the race for the highest office in the land.

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate
In anticipation of the upcoming 2023 election this Saturday, February 25, 2023, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a stance, offering their endorsement of Labour Party's dynamic duo: presidential candidate Peter Obi and his capable running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for the highest office in the land.

ADC endorsement
The endorsement was held at the River Plate Gardens in Abuja on Monday morning, February 20, 2023.

In a strategic move that speaks to their political acumen, the Obi/Datti team has garnered an impressive array of influential backers under the banner of a grand coalition, including but not limited to Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, and League of Imams.

Among those who attended the event include: ADC National Chairman, BoT Chairman, and a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Pat Utomi.

Pat Utomi
What this means: This concerted effort is expected to position the duo favorably in the race for the highest office in the land.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

