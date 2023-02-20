BREAKING: ADC endorses Peter Obi for 2023 presidency, 4 days to election

In anticipation of the upcoming 2023 election this Saturday, February 25, 2023, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a stance, offering their endorsement of Labour Party's dynamic duo: presidential candidate Peter Obi and his capable running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for the highest office in the land.
The endorsement was held at the River Plate Gardens in Abuja on Monday morning, February 20, 2023.
In a strategic move that speaks to their political acumen, the Obi/Datti team has garnered an impressive array of influential backers under the banner of a grand coalition, including but not limited to Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, and League of Imams.
Among those who attended the event include: ADC National Chairman, BoT Chairman, and a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Pat Utomi.
What this means: This concerted effort is expected to position the duo favorably in the race for the highest office in the land.
