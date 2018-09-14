Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

ADC adopts direct primaries for candidates, fixes timetable

2019 General Elections ADC adopts direct primaries for candidates, fixes timetable

This was disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday by the Chairman of ADC in Enugu State, Mrs Stella Chukwuma.

  • Published:
play ADC adopts direct primaries for candidates, fixes timetable (naijanews)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has adopted direct primaries for nomination of its candidates for the 2019 general elections.

This was disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday by the Chairman of ADC in Enugu State, Mrs Stella Chukwuma.

The chairman said it was a collective decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to adopt the system.

According to Chukwuma, the party chose direct primaries because it is a grassroots party where everyone is a major stakeholder and has the right to make major decisions for the party.

“The founding fathers of ADC have recognised this and decided not to impose candidates but give everyone a level playing ground,” she ssaid.

She disclosed that the party had slated Sept. 25 and 27 for the conduct of primaries for state and National Assemblies across the federation.

The chairman said it also set aside October 2 and 6 for the conduct of the party’s gubernatorial and presidential primaries.

Chukwuma said the door of the party was still open to intending members and candidates alike.

She advised party loyalists to shun any form of violence before, during and after primaries and the general elections adding that they should avoid all forms of altercations with the opposition parties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality...bullet
3 2019 Election There’s actually a plot to halt Ambode’s 2nd term bid...bullet

Related Articles

Internal Crisis Oyo ADC: Group issues 72-hour ultimatum for congress cancellation
Buhari PDP cannot challenge President to debate on good governance – APC
Pat Utomi Economist dumps presidential ambition to run for governor
Akpabio Senator officially dumps PDP for APC at Akwa Ibom rally
APDA Political party, N-ADC merge, become Advanced Republicans
Osinbajo Ex DSS boss Daura 'was rude to acting president' before his sack
Defection Season Here's what the law says about Saraki remaining senate president
Amaechi Buhari will win Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi even on a sick bed - Minister
Saraki Senate President should be shown the way out of APC - Deputy spokesman
Ortom PDP welcomes Benue Governor after defection from APC

Politics

Atiku cries to Buhari over threats to his life over presidency
Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out of presidential race
Confused Speaker Dogara will end up dribbling everyone and himself
Dogara APC accuses Speaker of conniving to undermine Buhari’s govt
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Why I dumped APC for PDP - Speaker
Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen
2019 Elections Masari pledges 2.5m votes for Buhari