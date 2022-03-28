Adamu mocks PDP members, says they were expecting APC convention to fail

Adamu said of the PDP in his speech: “As we conclude this very successful convention of our great party, I know that our opponents in PDP and other opposition parties are now sulking, wearing long faces of sadness, bewilderment and dismay.

“They had been hoping and praying to make a fortune out of our misfortunes. They were also hoping and praying to capitalize on the assumed failures of our party to reap political benefits.”

He also went on to praise the outcome of the convention whilst enjoining party members to gracefully accept the result of the convention and get all hands on deck to ensure that the party achieve its aims of winning at the forthcoming polls.

“Let us show maturity and good sportsmanship and accept the outcome of this Convention with grace. Our party needs all hands on the steering wheel so that together we can steer the ship of state through the inclement weather of our divisive national politics to the promised land.