Adamu mocks PDP members, says they were expecting APC convention to fail

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The newly-declared APC national chairman has taunted the opposition party following the conclusion of his party’s national convention.

The new chairman of the All Progressive’s Congress Abdullahi Adamu used his acceptance speech as an opportunity to mock the party’s biggest opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) attempt to disrupt the ruling party’s national convention at Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Adamu said of the PDP in his speech: “As we conclude this very successful convention of our great party, I know that our opponents in PDP and other opposition parties are now sulking, wearing long faces of sadness, bewilderment and dismay.

They had been hoping and praying to make a fortune out of our misfortunes. They were also hoping and praying to capitalize on the assumed failures of our party to reap political benefits.”

He also went on to praise the outcome of the convention whilst enjoining party members to gracefully accept the result of the convention and get all hands on deck to ensure that the party achieve its aims of winning at the forthcoming polls.

Let us show maturity and good sportsmanship and accept the outcome of this Convention with grace. Our party needs all hands on the steering wheel so that together we can steer the ship of state through the inclement weather of our divisive national politics to the promised land.

I thank all of them very much for their spirit of sportsmanship and we will continue to count on their cooperation as loyal party members and patriots,” he said to conclude his speech.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

