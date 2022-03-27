Adamu is a bridge builder, he'll be a great chairman – Amaechi

The minister, while expressing satisfaction with the emergence of Adamu, described him as a bridge builder.

“He will be a great chairman because he is a bridge builder.

“We are satisfied with his emergence as National Chairman because he will bring his wealth of experience to the party’s advancement,” he said.

Amaechi added that Adamu’s chairmanship is a roadmap to the party’s unity and harmony.

According to him, his chairmanship will be an all-inclusive one because of his love for the party.

Amaechi, however, solicited support of all for the new national leadership of the party to properly position the party for giant strides.