Adamu is a bridge builder, he'll be a great chairman – Amaechi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Sunday said that the consensus National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, would be a great chairman.

Amaechi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The minister, while expressing satisfaction with the emergence of Adamu, described him as a bridge builder.

“He will be a great chairman because he is a bridge builder.

“We are satisfied with his emergence as National Chairman because he will bring his wealth of experience to the party’s advancement,” he said.

Amaechi added that Adamu’s chairmanship is a roadmap to the party’s unity and harmony.

According to him, his chairmanship will be an all-inclusive one because of his love for the party.

Amaechi, however, solicited support of all for the new national leadership of the party to properly position the party for giant strides.

NAN reports that Sen. Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa(North Central),emerged as consensus National Chairman of the APC at the party’s convention in Abuja.

