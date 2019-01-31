His running mate Peter Obi is described as a mixture of China and India in Oshiomhole's comment at an APC's rally in Kano. On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Atiku was the main subject of criticism at the event in a report by Sahara Reporters, while his deputy in the presidential race was represented as a symbol of failure.

The APC's national chairman dismissed the possibility of Atiku becoming the President of Nigeria during his long speech at the occasion. He thinks the PDP combo are heading towards a fruitless run like it ended for the former VP in 2007, when he chose Senator Ben Obi as his running-mate under the Action Congress (AC).

Just like with ex-governor Peter Obi, Atiku sought out the old ally from Anambra State.

"I was telling someone this morning: Atiku has made again another mistake of his life. The first time he contested for the presidency, he went for an Obi. After Obi, he failed; he returned to PDP.

"He tried again, he failed; he came back to APC. He tried again he failed; this time he went back to PDP and went to another Obi.

“This other Obi is half China and half India — because if he speaks three words, one will be Chinese, the second one will be Indian and the third one will be a mixture of Igbo and Yoruba. I have tried to teach him my own language but he is not likely to succeed."

Peter Obi and his vision for Nigeria to excel like China

In 2018, China was rated the second largest economy in the world behind the United States of America.

They were not usually in a fringe position back in the 60s. That is what Vice-Presidential candidate Peter Obi thinks, and he hopes Nigeria can reach far heights as long as the right leadership is in place.

At the end of the vice presidential debate held on December 14, 2018, he inspired humour for how many times he invoked China while making his points to other candidates.

A month later on Friday, January 11, 2019, he is at a leadership summit attended by Nigerian youths in Yaba, Lagos. At the event, he explained his fascination with China.

"I always use China as example because we were better than China (in most economic indices) a few years ago.

"I can’t compare Nigeria with America because they are light years ahead of everyone. But where was China in the '60s and now? Where were we in the '60s and now? We are borrowing and borrowing, but where is the money going to? What are we doing with all this borrowing?"