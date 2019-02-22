Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mubi North, Hajiya Uratu Digil, made the pledge during a solidarity visit to Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa in Mubi, Adamawa.

Digil also said that the women would vote massively for Gov. Bindow and all other candidates of the ruling APC on Saturday.

She assured that the women in the area would come out en mass to give their votes to the APC, describing the candidates as credible.

Administrator of Mubi North Development Area, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim, appealed to the women to give total support to the present administration considering the massive infrastructural development provided.

Responding, Bindow explained that the development process in the state was aimed at improving the living standards of the common man.

The governor said an Airport in Mubi would be constructed during his last term in office, adding that Michika and Madagali Local Governments Areas would also record massive projects from his administration.

While thanking the women for their support, Bindow advised them to be orderly while casting their votes and ensure that they vote for the APC.

Sen. Binta Masi-Garba, Representing Adamawa North, said it was the first time women would gather in such large numbers to give their support to the APC led government.

Garba said that President Buhari had created over 500,000 jobs through social investment programmes.

She cited other achievements of the present administration to include revival of the agriculture sector, restoration of security to insurgency areas, school feeding programme and job opportunities targeting 60 million youths across the nation.