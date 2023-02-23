ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adamawa LP gov candidate dumps Obi, collapses structure for Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Muqaddas declared his support for Tinubu barely 48 hours before the presidential election.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch)
Announcing his decision to dump Obi at a media briefing in Yola, the state capital on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Muqaddas said his Labour Party structure in the state has been collapsed into the APC.

He, therefore, urged his supporters to vote massively for Tinubu in the Saturday, February 25, 2023, election.

Muqaddas said he and his supporters decided to pitch their tent with APC candidates at both state and national levels having realised that the Labour Party was defectively structured in Adamawa State.

He claimed to have found the people running Labour Party in the state to be as bad as the system he wanted to see changed hence his support for Tinubu.

Recall the Labour Party governorship candidate and his supporters had earlier boycotted Obi's campaign rally in the state, accusing the party's leadership and the state Presidential Campaign Council of sidelining him.

Muqaddas reiterated the point again on Thursday when he said, “I have been completely sidelined and ignored even deliberately disrespected by LP structure both at the national and state and same applies for other candidates in the LP.

Pulse had earlier reported that Tinubu and Obi met and exchanged warm greetings at the peace accord signing event on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.

That was a rare occurrence as Tinubu and Obi had hardly been seen together at any public function since start of the campaigns to say the least.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

