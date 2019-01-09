Nyako made the call Wednesday in Yola while rounding up his consultation tour of 21 local government areas of the state to mobilise the electorate for ADC.

Nyako said that Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of All Progressives Congress (APC) had betrayed the people of Adamawa who worked for his victory and must be shown the way out.

He said this was necessary for the state to see the return of empowerment programmes, free education and healthcare introduced during his tenure as governor of the state.

“He (Bindow) should be sacked; he has nothing good to offer and we need to try ADC for a change,” Nyako said.

The ex-governor urged the people of Adamawa to ensure peaceful and hitch-free elections.

Also speaking, the state chairman of ADC, Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde, lauded the people of Adamawa for the support shown the party across the state.

He assured the people that all abandoned people-oriented projects and programmes initiated by Nyako administration would be resuscitated.

Hammanjulde said Nyako would serve as the guarantor to his son. Abdul-Azeez, in ensuring that he did not derail like Bindow.

“We voted Bindow on the agreement that he would revive those programmes, but he betrayed us and must be sacked,” Hammanjulde said.