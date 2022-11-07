RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adamawa Assembly appoints deputy leader, other principal officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Adamawa House of Assembly has appointed Mrs Kate Raymond (PDP-Demsa constituency) as Deputy Majority leader of the legislature.

Adamawa House of Assembly
Adamawa House of Assembly

The Speaker of the House, Malam Aminu Iya-Abbas (PDP), who announced the appointment at plenary in Yola on Monday, said the appointment was on merit after considering her track record as a legislator.

He charged the lawmaker to redoubled her efforts and channel her energy towards enacting laws that would be beneficial to the people, especially her constituents who mandated her to represent them.

The speaker also announced the elavation of the former deputy majority leader, Mr Japhet Kefas (PDP-Gombi constituency) as the House Lleader following the defection of the former leader, Mr Tukur Yetasure, to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Also Mr Hamidu Lekki (PDP-Yola North) as the new Chairman House Committee on Finance, Appropriation and Budget, while Mr Shuaibu Babas (PDP-Fufore constituency) was also appointed Chaiman House Committe on Health.

The speaker explained that all the appointments took immedeate effect.

