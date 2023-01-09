Adamawa agog as Buhari arrives Yola for political campaign

Adequate security measures had been put in place following strategic deployment of security personnel within and outside the Mahmud Ribadu Square venue of the event.

On arrival, the president is expected to pay homage to the paramount ruler of the state and Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, after which he would proceed to the venue of the meeting.

NAN also reports that politicians, well wishers, especially the loyalists of the APC, have been mobilised in anticipation of the arrival of the august visitor.

Mr Samaila Tadawus, the state APC Chairman, expressed optimism that the coming of the president would further increase the electoral chances of the party, saying Buhari’s presence will definitely add value to our candidates.