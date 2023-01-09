ADVERTISEMENT
Adamawa agog as Buhari arrives Yola for political campaign

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ancient town of Yola in Adamawa is full of activities as President Mammadu Buhari is expected to arrive the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari is expected to arrive the Yola International Airport by 10.30 a.m for the event on Monday.

Adequate security measures had been put in place following strategic deployment of security personnel within and outside the Mahmud Ribadu Square venue of the event.

On arrival, the president is expected to pay homage to the paramount ruler of the state and Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, after which he would proceed to the venue of the meeting.

NAN also reports that politicians, well wishers, especially the loyalists of the APC, have been mobilised in anticipation of the arrival of the august visitor.

Mr Samaila Tadawus, the state APC Chairman, expressed optimism that the coming of the president would further increase the electoral chances of the party, saying Buhari’s presence will definitely add value to our candidates.

Tadawus said the party was heading for victory in all future elections, especially in the state governorship election where a female candidate, Sen. Aishatu Binani, is contesting.

News Agency Of Nigeria
