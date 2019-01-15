The Action Alliance (AA) has reiterated its support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as its preferred choice to win the February 16 presidential election.

The party is a member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), a political alliance of around 40 political parties resolved to back a single presidential candidate to oust the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Even though CUPP announced its decision to adopt Atiku as its candidate last month, the party's founding member, Rochas Okorochas, has been drumming up the party's support for Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Even though he's currently a member of the APC, Okorocha has assured Buhari that he has the AA's support in Imo State as his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, moved to the party last year in his bid to succeed him when his second term tenure ends in May 2019.

Despite Nwosu's public support of the president, the party has insisted that Atiku remains its candidate as part of its CUPP commitment.

According to a statement by the party's national chairman, Kenneth Udeze, on Monday, January 14, 2019, AA will not change its mind about its preferred candidate.

He said, "We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

"The National Executives Committee (NEC) of our party are on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

"We hereby restate our position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

"For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the Presidential Candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end."

2019 presidential race

Even though the February 16, 2019 election is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and Buhari, they face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.