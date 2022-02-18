RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Accord Party: Oladeji appointed as acting chairman

The executive council of the group in Lagos revealed the 39-year-old’s installation on Thursday.

Accord Party have named Dele Oladeji as the temporary chairman of its executive council in Lagos State.

Oladeji, 39, had been the council’s publicity secretary until his appointment, which sees him replace the previous chairman Joseph Beckley, who was suspended three weeks back.

The decision was revealed by Rasheed Ashogbon on Thursday, February 17 following a gathering at the party’s secretariat in Alimosho the previous day.

Ashogbon stated that the recent events leading to Beckley’s suspension meant Oladeji filling the position temporarily was obligatory, a decision that has the backing of the state executive.

Oladeji, who contested for a House of Representatives position in the Ojo Federal Constituency in 2019, succinctly disclosed his desire for the party.

“I will deploy the best brains and hands in the party towards building a bigger and more vibrant party that would work to unseat the ruling party in the state,” he said.

