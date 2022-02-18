Accord Party: Oladeji appointed as acting chairman

Oladeji, 39, had been the council’s publicity secretary until his appointment, which sees him replace the previous chairman Joseph Beckley, who was suspended three weeks back.

The decision was revealed by Rasheed Ashogbon on Thursday, February 17 following a gathering at the party’s secretariat in Alimosho the previous day.

Ashogbon stated that the recent events leading to Beckley’s suspension meant Oladeji filling the position temporarily was obligatory, a decision that has the backing of the state executive.

Oladeji, who contested for a House of Representatives position in the Ojo Federal Constituency in 2019, succinctly disclosed his desire for the party.