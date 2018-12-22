The Accord Party has denied endorsing the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje.

According to The Nation, the secretary of the party, Lanre Ogundare while speaking to newsmen, said that the party has no standing agreement with Agbaje.

He said “As a political party that has attained the role of main opposition in the state After careful consideration and consultation, we (Accord) have thrown our support behind the APC in Lagos State and it’s candidate in the 2019 general election in person of Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Femi Hamzat respectively.

“To set the records straight, we (ACCORD) and other 44 Political Parties endorsed the candidature of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the 3rd of November 2018. If the aggrieved and disgruntled APC member so wish to join the bad wagon of Peoples Democratic Party PDP Lagos they are free to do so but not to drag Accord into the show of shame to seek political relevance.”

This is coming after the Accord Party's governorship candidate, Joseph Beckeley, on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, reportedly endorsed the PDP flag-bearer.

According to Vanguard, Berkerly, at an event held at the Airport hotel, said over 2,000 member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have decamped to the Accord Party and that they are ready to work with Agbaje to unseat the ruling party in Lagos state.

Jimi Agbaje has consistently said that he is in the governorship race to free Lagosians from the hold of Godfathers.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship elections will hold on March 2, 2019.