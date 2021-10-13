The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept its ‘mass failures’ and stop bordering Nigerians with ‘their regular lamentations.’
‘Accept your failures’, PDP asks APC to stop bordering Nigerians with lamentations
The PDP says the APC should begin to prepare its handover notes because Nigerians are not ready to tolerate it beyond May 29, 2023.
In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the opposition party said the APC has become despondent to Nigerians.
The party said its position is predicated on a statement in which the APC claimed to have improved the electoral process in the country.
Faulting the claim, the PDP said, “What abounds in our nation is a painful story of how the APC has destroyed our economy, our electoral process and our national unity, to the extent that life has become despondent to the average Nigerian.
“We accept the fact that the APC lacks the capacity for feedback mechanism, however, the PDP wishes to bring to the attention of the APC that all Nigerians today would wish this administration had come to its end.
“Notwithstanding, our party counsel that the APC should begin to prepare their handover notes because Nigerians are not ready to endure this anguish beyond May 29, 2023.
The PDP also urged Nigerians to continue to rally the opposition party to rescue the country from ‘this incompetent, divisive and thoughtless APC and its administration’’.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng