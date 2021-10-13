‘Accept your failures’, PDP asks APC to stop bordering Nigerians with lamentations

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the opposition party said the APC has become despondent to Nigerians.

The party said its position is predicated on a statement in which the APC claimed to have improved the electoral process in the country.

Pulse Nigeria

Faulting the claim, the PDP said, “What abounds in our nation is a painful story of how the APC has destroyed our economy, our electoral process and our national unity, to the extent that life has become despondent to the average Nigerian.

“We accept the fact that the APC lacks the capacity for feedback mechanism, however, the PDP wishes to bring to the attention of the APC that all Nigerians today would wish this administration had come to its end.

“Notwithstanding, our party counsel that the APC should begin to prepare their handover notes because Nigerians are not ready to endure this anguish beyond May 29, 2023.