Abia needs spiritual cleansing, says ADC Guber Candidate

He said: “Our iniquity as a people is enormous and our place is stinking.

“We need to cleanse our land spiritually.

“Once we come into office, we shall devote the first two weeks to pray and fast to cleanse the land.

“Our children and future generations have been mortgaged but we shall pray to recover our land."

Onuoha, who is a Methodist Bishop, said that he had been in the ministry serving Christ for over 40 years.

He, therefore, promised to leverage his clout as a man of God to recover Abia and “open a new page for the state”.

According to him, until we look at the spiritual aspect of our state, we are going nowhere.

“This is why I have offered myself and I know that God will not leave Abia alone.

“God will redeem Abia,” the cleric-turned politician said.

He also spoke on his plans to ensure adequate security of lives and property of the citizenry.

He promised to fully deploy security vote and engage community leaderships in securing the state.

“The power of securing our environment must get back to the communities.

“The traditional rulers and community leaders must take charge of security in their localities.

“They know one another and are in a better position to fish out the criminal elements in their midst,” he said.

The governorship hopeful also gave assurance that he would ensure equitable distribution of the state resources among the different segments.

Onuoha, who is the President of Vision Africa Radio, Umuahia, said that his opponents should show what they had done in the state “and not what they intend to do, when elected.

“This should be the focus of the campaigns by all the governorship candidates,” the former Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo said.

He recalled the role he played toward the realisation of the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, which was contracted to Chief Obinnaya Nwagbara at the conception of the project.

Earlier in an opening speech, Nwagbara, who is the Patron of Oganihu Ndi-Abia, regretted the deplorable state of Abia, in spite of its huge human and material endowment.

He said, “My worry is that God blessed Abia with milk and honey, yet we live in poverty and dehumanising condition.”

He blamed the poor infrastructure and socio-economic backwardness of Abia on past political leaders.

He accused them of committing Abia, codenamed “God’s own state,” to other gods.

Nwagbara said that for that singular act, “the glory of God left Abia after the land was defiled and degenerated.

“Abia needs a spiritual revival and new dispensation and ADC must resolve not to follow the old order.

“If God blesses you to be governor, remember to help the people.

“God did not create us to suffer and be mindful that the youths are angry.

“You must show them that you are capable of doing the will of God in their lives.

“If you disappoint them, they will revolt and go after you,” the octogenarian said.

He prayed that God shall “take hold of the souls of politicians” to be able to do His will.

“Power belongs to God. But if God did not call you to serve, please quietly step aside,” Nwagbara said.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Goddy Nnorom, said the members resolved to identify with the governorship candidate because of his pedigree and proven integrity in public and religious circle.

Nnorom promised that the group would mobilise the electorate to ensure Onuoha’s electoral victory.