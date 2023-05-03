The sports category has moved to a new website.
Impeachment move against Abia Speaker fails, 8 suspended

Ima Elijah

The deputy speaker of the house and seven others have been suspended for one month without pay

Chinedum Orji [Twitter]
Chinedum Orji [Twitter]

During the House plenary, the lawmakers involved in the impeachment plot, including the Deputy Speaker and seven others, were suspended.

The move to impeach the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji, was initiated by Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East) who reportedly moved the motion of impeachment, seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (Umunneochi Constituency).

Upon hearing of the plot, the Speaker swiftly convened a House plenary session, which resulted in the suspension of the Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, who allegedly presided over the impeachment process of the Speaker.

Furthermore, Hon. Igwe, representing Umunneochi State Constituency; Hon. Obinna Ichita of Aba South; Hon. Chukwu Chijioke of Bende North; Hon. Thomas Nkoro of Ukwa East; Hon. Apugo of Umuahia East; Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kalu and Rt. Hon. Kennedy Njoku were also suspended.

In response to these actions, the member representing Umuahia South state constituency, Hon. Jerry Uzosike, moved a motion, which was seconded by Hon. Ginger Onwusibe. The House frowned at the activities of the members and suspended them for one month without pay.

