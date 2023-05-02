The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Ima Elijah

It is unclear at this time why the Speaker was impeached, as the House has yet to release an official statement on the matter

Chinedum Orji
Chinedum Orji

Recommended articles

The impeachment, which occurred on Tuesday, May 02, 2023, saw 18 out of the 24-member House signing for the Speaker’s removal. However, four members, including Ginger Onwusibe, Solomon Akpulonu, Munachim Alozie, and Kelechi Onuzuruike, refused to sign.

The motion for Hon. Orji's impeachment was moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East) and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi). Following this, the House swiftly moved to remove Hon. Orji from his position.

It is unclear at this time why the Speaker was impeached, as the House has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging reports have suggested that there may have been disagreements between the Speaker and some members of the House.

Hon. Orji, who represents Umuahia Central constituency in the House, was elected as Speaker in June 2019, following the inauguration of the 7th Assembly.

He is the son of the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Soludo denies threatening workers with pay cut for obeying IPOB’s order [Exclusive]

Soludo denies threatening workers with pay cut for obeying IPOB’s order [Exclusive]

NAFDAC assures Indomie is safe to eat amidst cancer scare reports

NAFDAC assures Indomie is safe to eat amidst cancer scare reports

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not showing good cause

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not showing good cause

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video