Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

The impeachment, which occurred on Tuesday, May 02, 2023, saw 18 out of the 24-member House signing for the Speaker’s removal. However, four members, including Ginger Onwusibe, Solomon Akpulonu, Munachim Alozie, and Kelechi Onuzuruike, refused to sign.

The motion for Hon. Orji's impeachment was moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East) and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi). Following this, the House swiftly moved to remove Hon. Orji from his position.

It is unclear at this time why the Speaker was impeached, as the House has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging reports have suggested that there may have been disagreements between the Speaker and some members of the House.

Hon. Orji, who represents Umuahia Central constituency in the House, was elected as Speaker in June 2019, following the inauguration of the 7th Assembly.