Abia Assembly members-elect promise vibrant 8th assembly

They spoke on the prospects and challenges that await the incoming legislature in a joint interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

The two Labour Party (LP) chieftains promised a more vibrant, focused and proactive assembly, adding that they would always churn out “people-oriented” and “development-based” legislations.

Meregini, elected to represent Umuahia East State Constituency, said that the outgoing representative, made no impact in his constituency, hence the desire by the constituents to replace him.

“I am aware that the expectations of the people is high because they did not feel the impact of the outgoing representative for the past eight years.

“Our people do not look at the quality of bills from the house but the material benefits they stand to get so I cannot disappoint them.

“The eighth assembly will produce-people-oriented legislations to cater for the wellbeing of the generality of the people,” Meregini, otherwise called “Ugolee”, said.

He further promised that the assembly would, in collaboration with the executive arm, work out a system to make the payment of salaries first charge on the state’s monthly revenue.

He said that regular payment of salaries has multiplier effect on the demand, supply and production chain, hence every reasonable and responsible government must not toy with it.

“Therefore, workers’ salaries and welfare shall be given priority in the new Abia, which our people have long yearned for.

“This is the challenge that faces us and, on the whole, the welfare of the people will be the major focus of our legislations,” Meregini said.

Also, Emeruwa, elected to represent Aba South State Constituency, said that the assembly would work to bring sanity in the way and manner the state had operated in the past 24 years under PDP.

According to him, it will no longer be business as usual in the state.

He said that there must be legislation for an education sector reform to achieve a standardised school system.

“There must be an effective legislation to guide the operations of private school proprietors to ensure they conformed with standard requirements.

Emeruwa said, “We shall collaborate with the executive to address issues that would bring about positive change in the state.”

He, however, solicited the people’s patience and understanding, saying that “the task of rebuilding the state from the rot would not be a day’s job.

“The rot in the system for the past 24 years the PDP was in the saddle would require four to five years to tackle,” he said.

The two incoming legislators promised to work hand-in-glove with Dr Alex Otti-led executive, saying that all the LP members-elect shared in Otti’s philosophy.

They said that although the eighth house would comprise four political parties, including APC one, YPP two, PDP 11 and LP 10, the legislature and executive would work harmoniously in the interest of the people.

“Although there is bound to be conflict in any human relationship, we can assure you that we are going to have a zero-conflict relationship with the executive arm.

“This would not mean we are going to be an executive rubber stamp.

“We shall call the executive arm to order, whenever we notice that any functionary had detailed but that would not amount to any conflict.