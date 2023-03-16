ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has appealed to the Abia electorate to vote for the Governorship Candidate of APGA, Prof. Gregory Ibe, in honour of its founder, late Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ThisDay)
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ThisDay)

Abaribe made the appeal while speaking on the chances of APGA to win the governorship election on Saturday.

Recommended articles

He spoke in an interview with newsmen in his Obingwa country home on Wednesday night.

He said: “This is the party for Ndigbo.

“This is the party that Ojukwu bequeathed Ndigbo and it is the party that takes the interest of Ndigbo at heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the party that ‘Mmaya Ndigbo’ is their Senator, which means it is the party to beat.”

Abaribe said that having won his two cases at the Supreme Court, the electorate would not hesitate to vote massively for the party’s governorship candidate.

“APGA has bright chances to win the election.

“Greg has won the two Supreme Court suits so he is free and I do not think that the people are still bothered.

“I encourage our people in Abia South to come out and vote for APGA,” Abaribe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker, representing Abia South Senatorial District, was re-elected on the platform of APGA on February 25 for the sixth tenure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

2023 Elections: Igbo communities in Kaduna endorse NNPP guber candidate

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Pulse Sports

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff