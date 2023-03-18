ADVERTISEMENT
AbdulRazaq votes, commends Kwarans for peaceful conduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has commended the peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election so far in the state.

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. [Twitter/@Akinsola]
The governor urged the voters to come out to exercise their franchise, following reports of low turnouts in some areas.

He said that many polling units monitored in Adewole Ward recorded large turnouts.

“It’s being a mixed bag in terms of the turnout, appreciably large in some places and quite low in some areas. We urge more people to come out and vote.

“Going by the turnout in this polling unit, this is impressive. But nationwide, including in parts of Kwara State, the turnout is a bit lower than the presidential and national assembly elections.

“On BVAS, the reports so far show that there are improvement, compared to the last elections,” he said.

The governor also commended the early arrival of polling officers.

He expressed optimism of being re-elected by Kwarans on the back of his performance in various sectors of the state.

