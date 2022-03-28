Abaribe urges Abia PDP members to ignore calls for zoning

According to Abaribe, such information is equivalent to an unconstitutional "imposition of candidate" that party officials must put an end to as supporters and the electorate have the right to vote for candidates of their choice.

Abaribe protested that the issued document was designed to exclude him from the gubernatorial race.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a document signed by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Alwell Asiforo purporting that the Abia State PDP has zoned the governorship seat to Abia North and Abia Central and wish to assure all Abians who are desirous of an end to imposition in Abia State to disregard the purported zoning.”

“While any member of PDP has the right to support anybody for any elective position in Nigeria, it cannot be to the exclusion of any other member.”

“By virtue of section 42(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, no person or body can exclude Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from contesting and winning the 2023 elections in Abia State.”