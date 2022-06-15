RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership

Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Eyinnaya Abaribe,has officially resigned membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

His resignation letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Until his resignation, Abaribe was the Minority Leader in the Senate.

The letter was entitled “Notification for Resignation from Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate.”

It read: “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the PDP through my ward.

“This also means my resignation as minority leader

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues and the leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie enjoyed while I was the minority leader.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate president on Tuesday, announced unofficially, that Abaribe had defected from the PDP to APGA.

