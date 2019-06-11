The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, have arrived at the National Assembly complex for the inauguration of the 9th Senate.

The senators-elect for the 9th National Assembly are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with the election of principal officers top of the agenda.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, also showed up at the complex.

The election of the Senate President is set to be the most contentious issue of the day as Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North - APC) is set to contest against Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South - APC). While Lawan is the choice of the ruling APC, Ndume has been endorsed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The upper legislative chamber has a total of 109 seats with three Senators from each of the 36 states plus one from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the 107 seats that have been officially announced after the Feburary 23 election, APC won 62 seats while the PDP won 44 seats. The Young Progressive Party (YPP) is the only other party outside of the two dominant ones to be inaugurated to the 9th Senate with only one seat.

Proceedings will commence at 10 am.