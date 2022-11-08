95% votes for Tinubu realisable in Oyo – Folarin

Olaosebikan quoted Folarin as stating this while receiving the leadership of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of APC Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, led by Alhaji Mutiu Are.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, who received the delegation at his Iyaganku residence, is the APC governorship candidate in the state.

He said that the people of the state were solidly behind Tinubu’s presidential bid and would vote massively for APC in the 2023 general elections.

Folarin assured that 95 per cent votes projected for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election by Are was realisable in the state.

The lawmaker said that he had enlisted over 100,000 members to mobilise support for Tinubu and other candidates of the party across the 6,390 polling units in the state.

The governorship candidate said that the party had also inaugurated a presidential and governorship council of 3,333 APC members, formed into 41 committees, who were already working round the clock, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, the committees are presently being replicated in all the 33 local government areas and 351 wards across the state.

The lawmaker said that the state was not leaving any stone unturned in its determination to win big for Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and other APC candidates.

Folarin said that Tinubu’s candidacy was enjoying huge support from the generality of the people of the state, including key leaders and members of other parties.

Earlier in his remarks, Are said that he led the committee to the coordinator’s home to inform him of their activities in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the state coordinator and the party on the promotion and mobilisation of support for the APC presidential candidate.

Are expressed hope that efforts on the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy in the state would yield result.