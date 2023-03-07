ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nine Governorship candidates have urged security agencies and order stakeholders to intensify efforts for a peaceful conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections in Kano.

9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters
9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano on Monday.

Recommended articles

Kalil was reacting to concerns raised by the police over plots by some disgruntled politicians in the state to import thugs to disrupt the governorship polls.

“Reports reaching us indicate that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of armed thugs to disrupt the process,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate also called on relevant stakeholders, the International and Domestic Observers, media and others to do the needful in addressing the unfortunate situation for peace and stability to prevail.

He also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to mobilise election materials to polling units on time to enable the process begins on time.

Other governorship candidates are that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Young People’s Party (YPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Rescue Movement and Booth Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda who raised the alarm in a statement, warned trouble makers to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police is warning all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the State as the command will not relent in its effort at dealing decisively with troublemakers.

“We want to use this medium to thank the law-abiding citizens and the good people of Kano State for their support during the presidential / national assembly elections as it was conducted peacefully.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs task President-elect to tackle insecurity in Northwest, other parts of Nigeria

CSOs task President-elect to tackle insecurity in Northwest, other parts of Nigeria

Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US

Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US

9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

China calls for peace talks to settle Ukraine war

China calls for peace talks to settle Ukraine war

'I never opposed Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu' – Wike counters Atiku

'I never opposed Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu' – Wike counters Atiku

Redesign Policy: Naira gains against dollar

Redesign Policy: Naira gains against dollar

Marafa canvasses support for Matawalle’s second term bid

Marafa canvasses support for Matawalle’s second term bid

2023 census: Nigeria to use digital maps, questionnaires, cloud computing - minister

2023 census: Nigeria to use digital maps, questionnaires, cloud computing - minister

Lagos Governorship poll: Our word is our bond — Jandor, Akindele

Lagos Governorship poll: Our word is our bond — Jandor, Akindele

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others