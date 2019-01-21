89 political parties in Rivers state have endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term bid.

According to Vanguard, the political parties under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state Governor on Monday, January 21, 2019.

IPAC said Wike’s achievements in the state should be allowed to continue for the benefit of the people.

According to the group, they are ready to campaign for the Rivers state Governor ahead of the elections.

IPAC also promised to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to newsmen, the state chairman of IPAC, Sir Precious Baridoo said “We have decided to adopt Governor Wike as our sole candidate for his outstanding projects delivery which has earned him several awards.

“Eighty percent of our active members of IPAC in the state are ready to work with you. You have done well. You are a leader in whom we are well pleased. Our involvement in the forthcoming gubernatorial election on March 2, 2019 will not only be total, but all inclusive to ensure your victory “.

Wike thanks IPAC

In his response, Governor Wike thanked the group and promised to always keep the interest of Rivers state top in his priority.

He also took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that it cannot be trusted to hold credible elections.

The Rivers state Governor accused the electoral body of taking instructions from the Federal Government.

He said: “We must be vigilant and at alert. You heard what Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said. APC cannot deny that Obasanjo was one of the pillars that brought them into office. Obasanjo cannot see evil at his age and keep quiet “.

The Governorship elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 2, 2019.