8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmakers’ suspension was permitted based on the violation of the Assembly’s Order 10, Rule 9.

Zamfara State House of Assembly [Channels Television]
The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Moriki, at the Assembly’s plenary in Gusau on Monday. The suspension followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Bello Mazawaje (PDP-Tsafe East).

Mazawaje said that the lawmakers’ suspension was permitted based on the violation of the Assembly’s Order 10, Rule 9. He said that the suspended members, on Thursday, broke the doors to the office of the Clerk and Sargent at Arm of the Assembly and conducted the unlawful sitting.

He said that the lawmakers also blocked some members from gaining access to the Assembly’s chamber. He, therefore, urged the lawmakers to agree with the motion to suspend the eight members for alleged contempt of the house, conspiracy, conducting illegal sitting, mischief and misconduct.

Contributing to the motion, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Adamu Aliyu (PDP-Gummi 2), described the attitude of the lawmakers as unfortunate. Aliyu said that the lawmakers must be sanctioned to maintain law and order in the legislative process in the state.

The Chief Whip to the House, Rilwanu Marafa (PDP-Anka constituency), described the conduct of the alleged illegal sitting by the lawmakers as a disgrace to the Assembly.

Marafa called on his colleagues to take disciplinary action against the lawmakers. However, the Minority Whip to the House, Nura Dahiru (APC-Birnin Magaji Constituency), urged the leadership of the Assembly to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure justice and fairness.

The suspended lawmakers include; Bashir Aliyu (PDP-Gummi 1); Amiru Keta (PDP-Tsafe West); Nasiru Abdullahi (PDP-Maru South); Bashir Masama (PDP-Bukkuyum North); Faruku Dosara (APC-Maradun 1); Ibrahim Tukur (APC-Bakura Constituency); Shamsudeen Hassan (APC Talata-Mafara North) and Bashiru Sarkin-Zango (PDP-Bungudu West).

