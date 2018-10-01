Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

75 year-old Jeremiah Useni emerges Plateau PDP governorship candidate

2019 Election 75 year-old Jeremiah Useni emerges Plateau PDP governorship candidate

Useni polled 1018 votes to defeat 12 other candidates at the party’s primaries. His closest rival Johnbull Shekarau got 340 votes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 75 year-old Jeremiah Useni emerges Plateau PDP governorship candidate (triumphnews)

Senator Jeremiah Useni, 75 years old, has emerged the governorship candidate  of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau in  the 2019 general elections.

Useni polled 1018 votes to  defeat 12 other candidates at the party’s primaries. His closest rival Johnbull Shekarau got  340 votes.

In all, 2,097 delegates from the seventeen local government areas voted at the primaries.

Useni a serving senator representing Plateau south senatorial zone in the Senate was once the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and a  former minister of transport. He was also between 1984 and 1985, the  military governor of the old Bendel state , now made up of Edo and Delta state.

He was also a very close ally of former military head of state, General Sani Abacha.

He was born 16 February 1943 in Langtang and joined the army after his early education. He rose to the post of Lt. General before retiring in 1999.

Prior to the commencement of voting, Senator Victor Lar, on behalf of the aspirants promised  promised to support whoever emerges as the winner in Plateau state.

Senator Useni will face incumbent governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who also bagged the second term ticket of his party, unopposed on Sunday..

Other parties will also sooner announce their candidates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirantbullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion The near loss of Osun by APC is a wake up call for Lagos
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba leaves APC , here is why
In Gombe Vote APC to address PDP’s inadequacies – Goje
In Plateau Curfew will not affect PDP governorship primaries – Sango
Tinubu APC National Leader says victory in Osun shows democracy at work
In Lagos Dominic emerges new PDP chairman, aims at unifying party
In Ogun APC postpones primary election
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form
2019 Election Makinde emerges PDP Oyo State governorship candidate
2019 Election Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe

Politics

Sanwo-Olu says Ambode let the tension and anxiety of the moment get to him
Ambode, Sanwo-Olu APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries
2019 Election: Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe
2019 Election Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe
Seyi Makinde
2019 Election Makinde emerges PDP Oyo State governorship candidate
Rain disrupts APC governorship Primaries in Nasarawa state
2019 Election Rain disrupts APC governorship Primaries in Nasarawa state
X
Advertisement