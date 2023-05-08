72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency
Despite receiving support from colleagues, Akpabio has not yet formally declared his intention to run for the presidency seat.
The endorsement came as a former senator representing Kano Central, Basheer Lado, spoke on behalf of the group during a press conference held in Abuja on Monday, May 08, 2023.
Lado affirmed the group's support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.
He also added that they fully support the position of deputy president of the 10th senate to be conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.
Here is a list of the senators who endorsed Akpabio:
- Ben Ayade
- George Akume
- Basheer Lado
- Rilwan Akanbi
- Barnabas Gemade
- Grace Bent
- Binta Masi Garba
- Ayogu Eze
- Andy Uba
- Ibrahim Ida
- Olorunnimbe Mamora
- Anthony Adeniyi
- Ganiyu Solomon
- Gbenga Obadara
- Gbenga Kaka
- Musiliu Obanikoro
- Arise Ayo
- Felix Kolawole Bajomo
- Hassain Mudashiru
- Domingo Obende
- Wilson Ake
- Ita Enang
- Heineken Lokpobiri
- Clever Ikisikpo
- Ita Giwa
- Ibrahim Musa
- Alex Kadiri
- Ocheja Emma Dangana
- Jibriu Wowo
- Isa Maina
- Mohammed Ohiare
- Abubakar Sodangi
- Joseph Akaagerger
- Jack Tilley Gyado
- Abubakar Tutare
- Bello Tukur
- Ahmed Barata
- Abba Aji
- Mohammed A. Mohammed
- Umar Idris
- Adamu Talba
- Sidi Ali
- Timothy Adudu
- Ishaq Adebayo Salman
- Akin Odunsi
- Seye Ogunlewe
- Fatima Raji Rasaki
- Lanre Tejuoso
- Nkechi Nwaogu
- Margery Chuba Okadigbo
- Mohammed Saleh
- Sani Kanba
- Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo
- Danladi Sankara
- Mohammed Ibrahim
- Sola Adeyeye
- Anthony Agbo
- Ikechukwu Obior
- Chris Adighije
- Emma Anosike
- Jalo Zarami
- Alkali Jajere
- Oladipo Odujinrin
- Mohammed Alkali
- Sunday Ogbuoji
- Abu Ibrahim
- Bello Maitama
- Saddiq Yar’adua
- Jide Omoworare
- Anthony Manzo
- Aminu Inuwa
- Magnus Abeh
