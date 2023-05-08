72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

The endorsement came as a former senator representing Kano Central, Basheer Lado, spoke on behalf of the group during a press conference held in Abuja on Monday, May 08, 2023.

Lado affirmed the group's support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.

He also added that they fully support the position of deputy president of the 10th senate to be conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.

Despite receiving support from some members of the All Progressives Congress, Akpabio has not yet formally declared his intention to run for the presidency seat.

Here is a list of the senators who endorsed Akpabio: