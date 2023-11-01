7 times politicians had public rifts with their godfathers

Established politicians often mentor and support emerging leaders, expecting loyalty and allegiance in return.

However, this intricate web of relationships has sometimes unraveled publicly, leading to significant rifts between political godfathers and their proteges.

Here are 7 instances of Nigerian politicians who found themselves in public disputes with their political mentors:

1. Nyesom Wike vs. Rotimi Amaechi

Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi were once allies, with Amaechi supporting Wike's bid for succession as the governor of Rivers State. However, their camaraderie disintegrated in the run-up to the 2015 general elections. Amaechi, the incumbent governor, backed Dakuku Peterside for his successor, while Wike, Amaechi's former chief of staff, contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner and emerged victorious. This divergence led to public accusations, with Wike alleging corruption against Amaechi and criticising him for neglecting the state's welfare.

2. Godwin Obaseki vs. Adams Oshiomhole

Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole were once allies in Edo State. Oshiomhole, the former governor, supported Obaseki's candidacy as his successor. However, after Obaseki assumed office, tensions escalated. Oshiomhole accused Obaseki of disrespect and ignoring his counsel, resulting in Obaseki's eventual removal as Edo State governor in 2020.

3. Abdullahi Ganduje vs. Rabiu Kwankwaso

Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso shared a political alliance in Kano State. Kwankwaso, the former governor, endorsed Ganduje as his successor. However, their relationship soured following Ganduje's inauguration. Kwankwaso alleged corruption and criticised Ganduje for disregarding his advice, prompting Kwankwaso's defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

4. Peter Obi vs. Chris Ngige

Peter Obi and Chris Ngige were once political confidants in Anambra State. Ngige, the previous governor, supported Obi as his successor. However, their association deteriorated after Obi took office. Ngige accused Obi of corruption and non-compliance with his counsel, leading to Ngige's defection from the PDP to the APC.

5. Bukola Saraki vs. Kwara State PDP leaders

Bukola Saraki and the Kwara State PDP leaders were once close political allies. The Kwara State PDP leaders, who were led by the former governor of the state, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi, supported Saraki to succeed him. However, the relationship between the two parties soured after Saraki's inauguration. Saraki accused the Kwara State PDP leaders of being corrupt and of trying to control him. The rift between the two parties eventually led to Saraki's defection from the PDP to the APC. However, Saraki later returned to the PDP.

6. Aminu Tambuwal vs. Aliyu Wamakko

Aminu Tambuwal and Aliyu Wamakko were once allies in Sokoto State's political landscape. Wamakko, the former governor, backed Tambuwal as his successor. However, their alliance soured after Tambuwal's inauguration. Wamakko accused Tambuwal of disrespect and non-compliance with his counsel. This disagreement led Tambuwal to defect from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

7. Olusegun Mimiko vs. Adebayo Adefarati

Olusegun Mimiko and late Adebayo Adefarati were previously aligned in their political endeavors. Adefarati, the former governor of Ondo State, supported Mimiko's bid for succession. However, their relationship strained after Mimiko assumed office. Adefarati alleged disrespect and disregard for his advice, causing a rift between them. This discord prompted Adefarati's shift from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

